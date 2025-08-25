Georgia Bulldogs Head Coach Kirby Smart Comments on SEC's Nine-Game Schedule Update
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart offers his thoughts on the SEC's decision to adopt a nine-game conference schedule.
The Southeastern Conference sent ripples through the college football world earlier this week as it announced it would be adopting a nine-game conference schedule beginning in the 2026 college football season. The schedule change would create three annual opponents for each SEC team, with the remaining six games rotating annually
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart was recently prompted to share his thoughts on the decision during a media presser. Smart revealed that he and his staff were so focused on their upcoming opponent, Marshall, that the decision had not crossed his mind.
"To be honest with you, when it [the decision] came forward, I've been so into Marshall. It does have any effect on this year," said Smart. "I don't think people really understand coaches. The way they work is you're focused on what's important now, what are we dealing with now? That [decision] is not of importance to me right now. I don't have any control over the outcome of it."
Smart was also asked to share who believed the Bulldogs' three annual opponents should be. Similar to his answer on the decision, the head coach revealed that he was not as concerned, but did state that he appreciates the history of rivalries in the SEC.
"You know, I don't really have a preference on that," said Smart. "I do think traditional rivalries are important. I enjoy those, having been a traditionalist and grew up in the state of Georgia. But I don't know one way or the other. You've gotta win the games you play."
Smart and the Bulldogs will look to win the first game they play this season, as they host the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, August 30th. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
