Georgia Bulldogs Learn Potential Opponent for Fiesta Bowl in College Football Playoff

The Georgia Bulldogs have learned the opponent they will be facing should the Dawgs win the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The College Football Playoff for the 2025 season is underway as the remaining teams battle for an opportunity to call themselves "kings of college football." As teams continue to play, the playoff bracket becomes increasingly clear.

The latest development involves the semifinals, as the Miami Hurrcianes to advance to the VRBO Fiesta Bowl.

This means that should the Georgia Bulldogs defeat Ole Miss in Thursday's Sugar Bowl, the Bulldogs will face the Hurricanes in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl. The winner of that game will advance to the national championship game in Miami, Florida.

Georgia Bulldogs Could Potentially Face Carson Beck in College Football Playoff

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) warms up before the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The VRBO Fiesta Bowl will kick off in Glendale, Arizona, on Thursday, January 8th, at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET. Coverage for this event will be made available on ESPN.

The Bulldogs will have an opportunity to face their former quarterback, Carson Beck in the semifinals should they defeat Ole Miss on Thursday. The Hurricanes held a 14-0 lead at halftime over Ohio State and were able to maintain that lead throughout the game.

The Buckeyes managed to bring the score within three points, but a late score from Miami allowed them to prevail victorious in the Cotton Bowl.

How to Watch the Allstate Sugar Bowl (Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels)

Gameday: Thursday, Jan. 1st, 2026

Thursday, Jan. 1st, 2026 Game time: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color commentary)

Sean McDonough (play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color commentary) Location: Caesar's Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Caesar's Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

