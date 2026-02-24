Football Fans Calling for Georgia vs Miami Matchup Following Barbs From Head Coaches

Kirby Smart and Mario Cristobal's playful barbs at each other has college football fans begging for the two head coaches to face off in the future.

The 2026 college football season is set to have a plethora of exciting matchups that will have millions of fans on the edge of their seats. But while the upcoming season is sure to provide fireworks, there is a matchup that fans are begging to see take place.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes have emerged as two of college football's premiere programs, and have both achieved some massive feats in the past few seasons. But the two teams have not faced each other in more than 60 years.

Fans are begging for this to change, however, following a series of jokes and jabs the two programs' head coaches took at one another earlier this week. During an event in Gainesville, Smart and Cristobal each were at their most comedic as they took jabs at one another.

Smart began the evening on the offensive, citing the Hurricanes' lack of conference titles and a retort at the jokes made about his weight.

“He’s [Cristobal] like, you ought to start getting on some protein shakes. You’ve had too many carbs,” Smart said. “And I said, well you probably ought to spend some time with Steve Spurrier because he won more conference championships at Duke than you have in Miami.”

Smart also made a joke alluding that the Hurricanes' had tampered with quarterback Carson Beck, who shockingly entered the transfer portal following an injury with the Bulldogs during the 2024 season. Beck had spent five seasons with the Bulldogs prior to his departure for Miami.

Mario Cristobal's Fiery Response to Kirby Smart's Comments

Jan 18, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal at the CFP head coaches press conference at JW Marriott Marquis Miami. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cristobal would not let Smart's go unrebutted however, the Hurricane's head coach would respond with a slew of jokes of his own at the expense of Smart, his team, and the city of Athens.

“We have more than one restaurant in Miami as opposed to Athens,” said Cristobal. "You have to give a guy like Kirby credit. When you have all the time to sit at home watching us play on TV in the playoffs — when you don’t take care of business… You know, but congratulations on the SEC and the championship. That’s awesome. We were 5-0 against the SEC, but I don’t know what you were."

As of now, the Bulldogs and Hurricanes are not set to face each other anytime soon. However, the possibility that these two teams cross paths in the College Football Playoff would likely result in one of the mist highly anticipated college football matchups in recent memory.