Deion Sanders Makes Quick Colorado Coaching Staff Move After Losing Defensive Coordinator to NFL

Deion Sanders is promoting staffer Chris Marve to Colorado’s vacant defensive coordinator role after incumbent DC Robert Livingston accepted a position as the defensive passing game coordinator with the Broncos. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report Livingston’s departure to the NFL, while Scott Procter of DNVR was the first to note Marve’s promotion.

Marve joined the Buffaloes this offseason after serving as Virginia Tech’s defensive coordinator under Brent Pry from 2022 to ’24. Marve’s defense with the Hokies ranked third in the ACC in points allowed (22.8 per game) in his final season in Blacksburg, but his defense had a penchant of giving up explosive plays, which ultimately led to his departure as Pry faced a lame duck year.

As for Livingston, he’s off to the NFL where he will reunite with Denver defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Joseph and Livingston previously worked together on the defensive staff of the Bengals.

Marve will be Sanders’s third different defensive coordinator at Colorado as he enters his fourth season. Charles Kelly served as Sanders’s defensive coordinator in 2023 and Livingston spent the last two seasons in the role after Kelly left Colorado for Auburn after one season.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.