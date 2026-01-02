Georgia Bulldogs Linebacker Kris Jones Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has officially come to a close following the Dawgs‘ heartbreaking loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The defeat was the second consecutive season-ending loss in the Sugar Bowl and was the first rematch that Kirby Smart has lost in his head coaching career with Georgia.

While there are no other games to be played for the Bulldogs this year, the work for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff has arguably just begun. Oftentimes, this time of year is extremely important for roster acquisition and retention.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the period of time frequently results in a handful of players into the transfer portal. According to reports, the latest Georgia Bulldog player to enter the portal is linebacker Kris Jones.

Georgia Linebacker Kris Jones Enters the Transfer Portal

Georgia defensive back JaCorey Thomas (20) and Georgia inside linebacker Kris Jones (28) chase after Tennessee running back Star Thomas (9) during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 13, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones played in 13 games during the season. He tallied seven tackles and one solo tackle. He was rated as a four-star prospect coming out of high school, the 132nd-best player in the country, the ninth-best linebacker in the 2024 class and the the second-best player in the state of Virginia, according to composite rankings.

Jones played edge motly for Georgia this past season as a hybrid linebacker. He gave them some necessary snaps throughout the year and helped rush the passer when asked to do so. One of the more versatile linebackers teams will find and will likely be a big time name in the portal this offseason.

Transfer portal entries following a college football season have become something to be expected for college spirals programs, with Georgia being no different. While seeing players leave and go elsewhere can be frustrating, Daniels' departure was to be expected, given his arrest just a few months ago.

As the Bulldogs’ offseason continues, the Dawgs will look to retain as many players as possible, while simultaneously adding to its own roster by way of the portal. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Georgia’s offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.

Georgia Bulldogs Transfer Portal Tracker

Daniel Harris, DB

Roderick Robinson, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL

Nyier Daniels, OL

Kris Jones, LB

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*

