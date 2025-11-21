Georgia Bulldogs Litter Top 2026 NFL Draft Prospect List - Who is Missing?
The Georgia Bulldogs are setting up to have yet another impressive NFL draft class.
While there is still quite a bit of time left before the 2026 NFL draft starts becoming a hot topic, with the college football season nearing its close, lists of the top prospects are starting to roll in. The Georgia Bulldogs have siphoned in a long list of players into the league over the years, and they are getting ready to do the same this season.
Last draft, Georgia had 13 players selected in the draft. According to Jordan Reid from ESPN, the Bulldogs are expected to have some of the top players at their position this year as well.
Of the draft eligible names, Oscar Delp was ranked was the top H-Back in the class, Christen Miller was ranked as the fifth-best defensive tackle and CJ Allen was ranked as the third-best linebacker.
There are some other names that did not make Reid's list that are also worth mentioning for the upcoming Georgia draft class.
Names to Know from Georgia for the 2026 NFL Draft
For example, Daylen Everette has been a multi-year starter for the Bulldogs at cornerback. Not only that, but he posted an impressive season in 2024 and is adding solid 2025 campaign ontop of that. Everette hasn't been loading up the stat sheet necessarily, but teams have certainly avoided throwing his way this season. Everette will also likely test exceptionally well at the combine.
Offensive tackle Monroe Freeling is another name NFL draft people might need to get familiar with. He could come back to Georgia for another season, but Freeling was been arguagly the most consistent tackle in the SEC this season. He was banged up during the 2024 college football season, but ever since he got healthy, Freeling has been a dominant force upfront for the Bulldogs.
Allen has certainly been the star at linebacker for Georgia, but his partner Raylen Wilson, has also posted some impressive game logs as well. The Dawgs have produced some of the best linebackers over the years, and Wilson certainly falls under that category if he elects to enter his name into the draft process this season.
Zachariah Branch has also been a standout receiver for Georgia this season. The Bulldogs needed some playmaking added to the room and they found that in Branch via the portal this past offseason. His ability to create big plays after the catch is what will catch the eye of NFL teams if he declares after this season.
There are certainly some more opportunities for players on Georgia's roster to prove their worth to the NFL world. They have two more regular season games remaining and are nearly guranteed to get at least one playoff game as well. For now though, the eyes of the NFL are still lurking around Georgia's roster.