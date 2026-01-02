Zachariah Branch Breaks Georgia Football Record During Sugar Bowl

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch has broken a program record during the Sugar Bowl.

The Georgia Bulldogs are headed into halftime with a 21-12 lead over the Ole Miss Rebels in the Sugar Bowl. The Dawgs were trailing the Rebels, but a scoop and score from Daylen Everette and a big play from Cash Jones allowed Gunner Stockton to sneak into the end zone gave them the lead.

They weren't the only ones with big plays in the first half though. Wide receiver Zachariah Branch had a big play on third down and then proceeded to a set a new program record for the Bulldogs. He recorded his 77th reception on the season which sets a new single season record for the Bulldogs.

Heading into this game, Branch had hauled in a staggering 73 receptions, which led the team. The Bulldogs' record for receptions in a single season was currently held by Brice Hunter, who had 76 catches during the 1993 season.

This means that Branch is just three receptions shy of tying the record and only four away from breaking the record altogether. Given that the wide receiver has hauled in at least four passes or more in his last nine games, Branch appears poised to break the record in Georgia's Sugar Bowl matchup.

In addition to the single-season reception record, Branch could also have a shot at breaking Georgia's single-season receiving yards record of 1,004 yards set by Terrence Edwards in 2002. Branch currently has 744 receiving yards on the season, putting him 260 shy of the record with possibly three more games left on the schedule.

Zachariah Branch Break Georgia Football Record

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) carries the ball defended by Mississippi Rebels cornerback Jaylon Braxton (2) and safety Wydett Williams Jr. (16) in the first quarter during the 2025 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Branch joined Georgia's roster via the transfer portal ahead of the 2025 college football season and was expected to provide a much-needed boost to the Dawgs wide receiver room. Given his statistical output and performances in big moments, it's safe to say the pass catcher has done that and then some.

Zachariah Branch's fantastic season has already helped him secure the status of "DGD" among the Bulldogs' fan base. However, if the wide receiver's already great season can result in a Georgia Football record and a national championship, his 2025 campaign could go from "fantastic" to "legendary."

The winner of the Sugar Bowl will move on to play the Miami Hurricanes in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 8 in Phoenix, Arizona.

