Georgia Bulldogs Cornerback Daylen Everette Announces Entrance Into 2026 NFL Draft

A Georgia Bulldogs Football player has announced their NFL Draft decision following the 2025 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has come to an end following the Dawgs' heartbreaking loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the first round of the College Football Playoff during the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

With the season now complete, players have begun announcing their decisions regarding the NFL Draft. The latest player to announce his decision is Bulldogs cornerback Daylen Everette, who announced that he will be officially entering the NFL Draft.

Everette took to social media to his announce his departure and thanked the University of Georgia and its fans for his time in "Between the Hedges."

“To my teammates – thank you for the work, the battles, the trust, and the brotherhood. You pushed me every day and helped shape me on and off the field," wrote Everette. "The memories we made and the bonds we built will last a lifetime."

Everette joined the Bulldogs as a member of the Dawgs' 2022 recruiting class and quickly emerged into a starting role during his time in Athens. As a multi-year starter, the cornerback's experience and leadership had a massive impact on the Bulldogs' roster.

How Daylen Everette's Departure Impact Georgia's Roster

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Given that Everette had been in a starting role for nearly three full seasons with the Bulldogs, Georgia's cornerback room is taking a massive hit with his departure. Luckily for the Dawgs, Kirby Smart and his staff have always done an excellent job at recruiting hihgly talented defensive backs.

As Everette looks to continue his career at the professional level, the Bulldogs will now rely on other members in the cornerback room to maintain the level of excellence set by Everette and other players before him.

Players departing for the NFL Draft have become somewhat of an expectation for Georgia fans. Under Kirby Smart, the Dawgs have produced a plethora of first-round draft picks and selections that have gone on to have extremely fruitful NFL careers.

While Georgia fans would likely love to see Everette in the red and black one more season, the player's future is extremely bright.

As the offseason continues there will likely be a handful of other Bulldog players who will make their decisions regarding the NFL Draft known. Stay tuned for more coverage on the Georgia Bulldogs’ offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.