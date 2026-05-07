Georgia Bulldogs Lose Wide Receiver Commit From 2027 Recruiting Class

The Georgia Bulldogs have lost a wide receiver commit in their 2027 recruiting class. Here are the details.

The Georgia Bulldogs received some unfortunate news on the recruiting trail this week, as wide receiver Aden Starling announced that he would be decommiting from the Bulldogs class and re-opening his recruitment.

According to 247Sports, Starling is a 3-star recruit from Pearland, Texas, and measures in at six feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. The wide receiver has also been heavily pursued by other notable schools such as LSU, Kentucky, and Arizona State.

Georgia was one of the first major SEC schools to offer Starling, and the wide receiver announced his commitment to the Dawgs just a few months after receiving his offer. Starling joined the Dawgs' recruiting class in December 2025, making him one of the earlier members of the class.

Starling currently has an official visit scheduled with the Bulldogs, as well as the Kentucky Wildcats later this June. Which means that it is possible for the wide receiver to re-join the Dawgs' class. However, as of now, the player's recruitment remains open.

What Aden Starling's Decommitment Means for Georgia

Georgia offensive coordinator James Coley during warm up before the start of a NCAA football game between Georgia and Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

WIde receiver has always been a major point of emphasis for Georgia, as the Bulldogs' offensive production revolves heavily on the team's ability to block and catch passes on the perimeter. Given its such an important position, Starling's departure could have massive implications on Georgia's class.

With Starling no longer in Georgia's class, the Dawgs currently do not have any wide receivers committed for this cycle, and will need to do some massive work this summer in order to bolster the team's pass catching room for the future.

While this news may be panic inducing, wide receiver coach James Coley has a reputation as a strong recruiter and has helped the Bulldogs add numerous talented players to the room. Coley and the rest of the Dawgs staff also typically build large amounts of momentum in the summer months.

As the offseason continues, Kirby Smart and his staff will continue to diligently work to add more and more talented players to the Dawgs' 2027 recruiting classes. Below are the members currently committed to the team's class.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Donte Wright, CB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB