Georgia Bulldogs Mutually Agree to Cancel Future Out of Conference Game

The Georgia Bulldogs and Louisville Cardinals have mutually agreed to cancel future matchups.

Out of conference games have become a massive topic in college football in connection to the playoffs. Is it better to play more difficult games throughout the season or is it better to make the schedule as easy as possible? For example, Texas Longhorn fans would tell you it was not worth playing Ohio State this season.

On top of that, the SEC is moving to nine conference games starting next season, which means at least one out of conference game will have to be eliminated for all conference members. The Georgia Bulldogs have decided which one they are taking off the list.

Georgia and Louisville have mutually agreed to cancel their future home and home games for the 2026 and 2027 seasons the school announced on Wednesday. The teams are looking to play a neutral site matchup at a later date. The Bulldogs have also canceled their future games with NC State for the 2033 and 2034 seasons.

Will Georgia Continue to Cancel Out of Conference Games?

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart looks on during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Right now, Georgia is set to play Georgia Tech, Western Kentucky and Tennessee State in 2026 for their out of conference games. The dates for Georgia's schedule will be announced on SEC Network this Thursday.

This will be something to follow moving forward. Georgia also has future games scheduled against Florida State, Clemson and Ohio State. The Bulldogs were also set to play the UCLA Bruins at the beginning of this season, but that game was also canceled before the season started.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was very vocal about the conference moving to a nine game schedule next season after the SEC Championship game. Smart emphasized how banged up both Georgia and Alabama were heading into the championship game, and that adding another conference game to the schedule could likely only lead to more injuries.

Georgia's conference schedule next season includes home games against Auburn, Missouri, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. Their road trips include Alabama, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Arkansas. That also of course includes their neutral site matchup against the Florida Gators, which will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA due to renovations at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

The dates for those games are expected to be announced later this week and times for those games will be released at a later date.

