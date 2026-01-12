Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Lineman Monroe Freeling Announces 2026 NFL Draft Decision

A Georgia Bulldogs Football player has announced their NFL Draft decision following the 2025 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has come to an end following the Dawgs' heartbreaking loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the first round of the College Football Playoff during the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

With the season now complete, players have begun announcing their decisions regarding the NFL Draft. The latest player to announce his decision is Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling, who has announced that he will officially enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

Freeling was a mainstay on the Bulldogs' offensive line throughout his career, playing primarily at the offensive tackle position. His athleticism and skillset earned him multiple praise from experts, coaches, and fans alike.

How Monroe Freeling's Departure Impacts Georgia Bulldogs' Roster

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates with offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) after a touchdown catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Anytime a starting offensive lineman departs from a roster, there is surely a significant impact to be felt. This impact is made especially large given Freeling's style of play and leadership abilities. Whoever takes over for the offensive lineman will have large shoes to fill during the 2026 season.

Players departing for the NFL Draft have become somewhat of an expectation for Georgia fans. Under Kirby Smart, the Dawgs have produced a plethora of first-round draft picks and selections that have gone on to have extremely fruitful NFL careers. While Georgia fans would likely love to see Freeling in the red and black one more season, the player's future is extremely bright.

As the offseason continues there will likely be a handful of other Bulldog players who will make their decisions regarding the NFL Draft known. Stay tuned for more coverage on the Georgia Bulldogs’ offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.

More from Bulldogs on SI: