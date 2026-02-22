How Much Pressure is Georgia's Kirby Smart Under Heading Into the 2026 Season

As the Georgia Bulldogs gear up for their 2026 college football season, how much pressure will be placed on head coach Kirby Smart?

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of college football's most recognizable programs and have consistently been at the top of the spot since the turn of the decade. In the past six seasons, the Bulldogs have a mass two national championships, three SEC title victories, and a litany of first round picks in the NFL Draft.

The team's success can mostly be contributed to head coach Kirby Smart, who has ushered in a new era of dominance for Georgia football. Smart tenure has undoubtedly helped him become the greatest head coach in Georgia history.

But while Smart is in a league of his own, the Bulldogs' head coach still deals with vast amounts of pressure to deliver each year. And given that the expectation in Athens has now become "national title or bust," could Smart be under even more pressure this season?

How Much Pressure is Kirby Smart Truly Under?

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart looks on during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Despite the fact that Georgia is widely recognized as one of the best teams in college football and has won back-to-back SEC titles, the Bulldogs have not competed for a national title in over three seasons and have failed to win a College Football Playoff game in that time.

The Dawgs narrowly missed the four-team playoff in 2023, and have suffered first-round defeats in the 2024 and 2025 tournaments. The lack of ultimate success in the postseason has begun to frustrate Georgia fans and criticisms have been directed towards Smart, his staff, and the roster.

But although frustrations may be on the rise within George's fan base, Smart, and his staff, have always held themselves to an incredibly high standard. One that has never wavered in the face of success or failure.

So while the eagerness to win another title for Dawg fans is certainly on the rise and outside pressure to deliver may be mounting for Smart and his staff, the internal operations within the Georgia program are likely to remain the same and the Bulldogs will once again be expecting to be in the thick of the national title race.

Smart and his staff will begin its quest for a third title on Saturday, September 5th, in the team's season opener against Tennessee State. A kick-off time and TV network for this matchup will be announced at a later date.