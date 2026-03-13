Georgia Bulldogs Projected to Have Most Wins in the SEC During 2026 Football Season

The Georgia Bulldogs are projected to be one of the SEC's winningest football programs during the 2026 college football season.

The college football offseason is in full swing as teams across the country begin their preparations in the lead up to the 2026 schedule. With so many months still to go before teams return to action, anticipation continues to grow.

With anticipation growing, oddsmakers have already begun releasing win projections for the regular season, and have released odds for all 16 SEC programs. Luckily for Georgia Bulldog fans, the Dawgs are projected to be one of the conference's most successful teams.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bulldogs over/under for win totals this season is currently at 9.5 games. This is the same number of wins projected for the 2025 season. Georgia would go on to win 11 games during the 2025 regular season and would earn their second consecutive SEC Championship.

9.5 games is also tied for the highest projected win totals in the SEC, with only Texas receiving the same odds. The relatively low projections likely stem from a handful of changes taking place within the conference.

Major Changes Coming to the SEC Ahead of 2026

Georgia coach Kirby Smart speak with the media at SEC Football Media Days in Atlanta., Tuesday, July 17, 2018. (Photo/Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald) | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the most notable changes taking place in the SEC this season, is the addition of a ninth conference matchup for the regular season. Originally, teams were only required eight conference opponents in a season. The additional game has added extra difficulty to each team’s schedule.

Another overall change that has taken place is the overall expansion of the conference. The SEC added another two programs (Texas and Oklahoma) ahead of the 2024 season. Both programs have since made the College Football Playoff since joining the conference. The added rigor to the overall SEC schedule are likely the main influences as to why no teams in the conference are currently projected to win more than 10 games.

Despite this year's projection, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have done an excellent job at exceeding expectations and the program has not lost more than two games in a regular season since Smart's first year with the program in 2016.

The Bulldogs will look to surpass their projected win totals once again and compete for a third national championship under Smart. Georgia will begin it's 2026 regular season on Saturday, September 5th, when the team hosts Tennessee State in Athens. A kickoff time and TV network for this matchup are currently unknown.