Georgia's Gunner Stockton Did Something Unprecedented Last Season and No One Noticed

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton made program history last season, and it went completely unnoticed by fans.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton is one of the more unique figures in the sport of college football. Despite being the starting quarterback on one of the biggest programs in the country, the Dawgs' signal caller is one of the more reserved figures in football.

Stockton's quiet demeanor often results in him going under the radar and not always receiving the limelight, despite putting up some impressive numbers. This sentiment rings especially true, given the latest revelation about Stockton's 2025 season.

During the 2025 season, Gunner Stockton became the first quarterback of the Kirby Smart era to compete in and win multiple SEC Championships. The only other quarterback to do so is DJ Shockley, who completed passes in both Georgia's 2002 and 2005 SEC Championship victories.

Gunner Stockton's History in SEC Championship Games

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) drops back to pass against the Texas Longhorns during the second half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Stockton made his first appearance in an SEC Championship game when he was thrust into action during the second half following an injury to Carson Beck. Despite trailing at the half, Stockton and the Bulldogs found a way to come roaring back an ultimately win an overtime battle with the Longhorns.

The quarterback's numbers in the game were modest, as he completed 12 of his 16 passes for just 71 yards. However, it was his determination and ability to make plays in the clutch that ultimately helped the Dawgs secure a victory.

Stockton's second ever appearance came in this year's SEC Championship match, where he made his first official start in the conference championship. The quarterback would have a much larger role in the team's victory this time around.

In a revenge-filled routing of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Stockton completed 20 of his 26 pass attempts for 156 yards and three touchdowns. The quarterback would also earn 39 yards on the ground, helping him secure MVP honors of the game.

Given his quiet nature and no-nonsense attitude, ti isn't exactly surprising that Stockton's accomplishment has gone so under the radar. However, it should not take away from the quarterback's abilities as a leader.

Stockton and the rest of the Bulldogs will look to continue their successes in the SEC Championship as the team searches for its third straight conference title. The Bulldogs will begin their 2026 college football season on Saturday, September 5th, in Sanford Stadium when the team hosts Tennessee State.