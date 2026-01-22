Where Did Kirby Smart Rank the Georgia Bulldogs Following the 2025 Football Season

Where did Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart rank his team following the 2025 college football season?

The 2025 college football season has concluded, which means that the final top 25 rankings have been revealed for a handful of polls. One of the most notable of polls to release their end-of-season rankings is the coaches poll.

The coaches' poll is a system that uses active college football coaches, who make their own top-25 rankings weekly. Many times, coaches within the poll are required to rank their own teams and even biggest rivals.

One of the coaches to do so was Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart, who, over the past few seasons, has become arguablyin the sport and has led his team to a string the best coach of successful seasons.

The Georgia Bulldogs finished their 2025 college football season with a record of 12-2 and earned an SEC Championship victory, along with a birth in the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately for the Dawgs, the team came up short of its ultimate goal and was eliminated in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the hands of the Ole Miss Rebels.

Where Did Kirby Smart Rank the Georgia Bulldogs in the Coaches Poll?

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart arrives prior to the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Mississippi Rebels at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

While Smart likely believes in his roster more than any others, given the fact that the Bulldogs were not champions of the sport this season, it would be malpractice for the head coach to rank Georgia No.1 in the final coaches' poll. So where did the Bulldogs land on Smart's ballot?

According to the poll, Smart ranked the Bulldogs as the fifth-best team in the country at the conclusion of the 2025 season. The Dawgs were ranked behind Oregon, Ole Miss, Miami, and Indiana, respectively.

The most notable teams on Smart's list are the Ole Miss Rebels and Alabama Crimson Tide, who were each ranked inside the top-10 according to the head coach.

As the offseason continues, Smart and the Bulldogs will diligently work to return to atop the college football world in hopes of earning the No.1 ranking come the end of the season. The Bulldogs will begin their 2026 season on Saturday, September 5th, against TSU.

Kirby Smart Final 2025 College Football Rankings (Coaches Poll)