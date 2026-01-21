The Georgia Bulldogs are projected to have three first-rounders, according to Mel Kiper's latest 2026 NFL mock draft.

With the 2025-2026 college football season in the rear view mirror, the next order of business for some players is the 2026 NFL draft. The Bulldogs have a list of players who are hopeful to have their name called in the coming months ,with a few of them being first-round hopefuls.

There arguably hasn't been a better program than Georgia since 2020 when it comes to producing NFL talent. Just last year, they had 13 players drafted, and that came just a few years after they set the NFL draft record with 15 total players selected. This year's Georgia class is expected to be another strong one, as well.

Mel Kiper released his latest 2026 NFL mock draft, and he had three Georgia players being selected in the first round.

Georgia Bulldogs Projected to Have Three First Rounders in the 2026 NFL Draft

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) looks on during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

First off the board was linebacker CJ Allen to the Carolina Panthers at 19th overall.

"Allen is a read-and-react player who sees it and goes," Kiper wrote. "In 2025, Allen had 97 tackles. He also can chip in with the pass rush, and you'll see him drop in coverage on tape."

Georgia certainly knows what it's doing when it comes to developing linebackers. Last year it was Jalon Walker who was selected in the first round by the Atlanta Falcons, and this year, Allen has a good shot at keeping the trend rolling.

Shortly after Allen, Kiper had the Cleveland Browns selecting wide receiver Zachariah Branch at 24th overall. The former USC Trojan transferred to Georgia last offseason and had a major impact on offense for the Bulldogs. He set a new program record for receptions in a season with 81 this past year.

"Branch is smaller at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, but he's electric," Kiper noted. "No one can catch him when he gets into space, and he has the ability to turn a quick pass into a big gain."

The last Bulldog to make the first round in the mock draft was offensive tackle Monroe Freeing. A multi-year starter for the Bulldogs who shot up draft boards as the season progressed. Kiper had the Los Angeles Rams drafting Freeling with the 29th overall pick.

"Freeling moves well for a 6-foot-7, 315-pound left tackle, and I like the way he picks up stunts, blitzes and inside rushes," said Kiper.

Another name from Georgia who could make a push for a first-round selection is defensive tackle Christen Miller. He started multiple years for the Bulldogs and was arguably the most consistent player Georgia had on defense this past season, outside of Allen.

