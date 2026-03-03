Latest NFL Mock Draft - Where Georgia Bulldogs Are Projected Following NFL Combine

With the NFL combine officially in the rear view mirror, the latest NFL draft projections are starting to be released. The combine always provides a bit of a shakeup in where players rank on draft boards, or at the very least, confirms their initial draft slot.

The Georgia Bulldogs sent 10 players to the combine this year and a few of them are currently being projected as top-60 picks.

ESPN's Jordan Reid released his latest two-round mock draft, and he had three Bulldogs going within the first two rounds of the draft.

First up on the list was offensive line Monroe Freeling. The former Georgia offensive tackle was projected as a first round pick heading into the combine, and now he might be looking at a top-10 selection. At least that's how Reid sees it, as he had Freeling going 6th overall to the Cleveland Browns.

Latest NFL Draft Projections for Georgia Football Players

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (OL24) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"Freeling's stock has skyrocketed since the end of the season," Reid wrote. "At 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, he's one of the few true left tackles of this class. He is also an excellent athlete who excels in space and on the move."

A little later in the first round is when the next Bulldog appeared. Reid slotted linebacker CJ Allen in at the 26th overall pick to the Buffalo Bills. Allen didn't do any of the field drills at the combine, but everything about him points to him being one of the top defenders in this class.

"Allen has the potential to transform the Bills' defense with his physical, tone-setting play, as he is a seek-and-destroy linebacker with excellent range," said Reid.

The final Bulldog to make the mock draft was defensive tackle Christen Miller. Like Allen, he did not do any of the on-field drills, but he plans to do them at Georgia's pro day. The multi-year Georgia starter has first round potential, but at the very least, he is an early day two selection.

Reid had Miller going 41st overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.

"An explosive 3-technique is high on the Bengals' wish list, and Miller is a potential-laden interior defender who didn't get to show his true ability as an up-the-field penetrator in Georgia's scheme," wrote Reid. "He has the potential to start very early in his career."

The Bulldogs have not yet announced when they will host their pro day, but it is typically a couple of weeks after the combine. It will be players' last opportunity to impact their draft stock before the draft rolls around in April.