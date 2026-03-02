Biggest Winners from NFL Combine - Which Georgia Bulldogs Had the Best Day?

The Georgia Bulldogs sent 10 players to the NFL combine this year, and as per usual, they had some strong performances. The combine is one of the last attempts players have at impacting their draft stock before the draft arrives in April, and the Bulldogs had several players put on some very impressive performances.

So amongst the players that were able to or chose to compete in the on-field events at the combine this year, here are the biggest winners from this year's combine.

Monroe Freeling, OT

There is an argument for Freeling to be considered the biggest winners from the entire week. Freeling was receiving frist round buzz heading into the week, but now, he has entered himself into potential first tackle off the board territory.

Freeling clocked a 4.93 40-yard time and measured in at 6'7" and 315 pounds. The tape is impressive and the measurables were the solidifier in Freeling being a first round draft pick in this year's class.

Colbie Young, WR

Young's draft stock was hard to place coming into the combine. When healthy, he looked like a very promising NFL prospect, but his college playing time was very limited over the last few seasons. His combine performance made him an even more interesting prospect.

Young measured in at 6'5" and 218 pounds while also posting a 4.49 in the 40-yard event. Young also was the fastest receiver during the guantlet drill amongst all wide receivers. It will be interesting see where Young falls during the draft this year, but at the very least, he helped his stock out this past week.

Zachariah Branch, WR

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia wideout Zachariah Branch (WO09) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A lot of talks were being had about Branch coming into the combine. Is he a top-60 prospect in this class? Is he worth an early day two pick? His combine performance would indicate that he is.

Despite stubmling, Branch locked in a 4.36 in the 40-yard event. Sure, the stature isn't all that impressive, but the speed is there and that's what teams are banking on. He also jumped 38" in the vertical and did 20 bench press reps. Not many receivers make it in the league standing at 5'9", but perhaps Branch is the unicorn that many perceive him to be.

Daylen Everette, DB

There were a lot of impressive showings from the defensive back group and it led to Everette kind of flying under the radar despite his impressive performance.

He measured in at 6'1" and 196 pounds while also running a 4.38 in the 40-yard event. Everette also looked impressive during the drills, proving that he is a very fluid mover despite his lanky frame.

Is he going to be the first defensive back off the board? Likely not. But he certainly proved he is more than worthy of a day two pick.