Georgia Bulldogs Reveal New Non-Conference Home Opponent for 2026 Football Season
The Georgia Bulldogs have revealed a new non-conference opponent that they will face during the 2026 college football season.
As the 2025 college football season fast approaches, teams are beginning to make their arrangements for their 2026 regular season schedule. One team to make a recent announcement about next year's schedule is the Georgia Bulldogs, who recently revealed a non-conference opponent they will face in 2026.
The Bulldogs have announced they will face the Tennessee State Tigers in Athens, Georgia, during the 2026 regular season. This will be the first ever meeting between these two programs.
Tennessee State's decision to face the Bulldogs is part of a multi-year agreement the school has reached with multiple SEC Schools. In addition to Georgia, the Tigers are also slated to face Vanderbilt and Tennessee in ensuing seasons.The report for this agreement was first confirmed by the Tennessean on Monday, July 21st.
Currently, there has not been a specific date or team to be released surrounding these two programs' meeting. However, if previous schedule formats are any indication, fans can expect the Bulldogs to host the Tigers sometime early into the regular season or during the waning weeks of the conference schedule.
Before the 2026 season starts, the Bulldogs will begin their 2025 home slate on Saturday, August 30th in Sanford Stadium. The Dawgs are set to host the Marshall Thundering Herd, and are looking to continue their more than 30-game win streak at home. Kickoff for this matchup is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
