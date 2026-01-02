Georgia Bulldogs Safety KJ Bolden Injured in Sugar Bowl Against Ole Miss Rebels

A Georgia football player has suffered an injury against Ole Miss during the Sugar Bowl.

After a nearly month-long hiatus from playing, the Georgia Bulldogs are set to return to action this evening as they converge on New Orleans, Louisiana, to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Georgia has already emerged victorious in a rematch this season, as they avenged their only loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship. In that rematch, the Dawgs held the Crimson Tide to just seven total points.

Should Georgia's defense be able to turn in performances similar to the ones it has been turning in as of late, the Bulldogs will have an excellent opportunity to emerge victorious over the Rebels for the second time this season.

Unfortunately for Georgia, one of their players has gone down an injury.

KJ Bolden went down with what appears to be an injury to his shoulder. The team is continuing to monitor the situation, and they are currently being further evaluated to see if they can return to the game. For now, though, the Dawgs will have to fight on without them.

Although Georgia and Ole Miss have played each other already this season, there are a vast number of differences between the two contests. The most notable being Ole Miss' head coach, Pete Golding.

Golding served as the team's defensive coordinator in the first matchup, but will now be the team's head coach for this matchup following the dramatic departure of Lane Kiffin, who took the LSU head coaching position following the regular season.

The Bulldogs have also experienced some changes, as the team has dealt with a handful of injuries since their previous matchup. The most notable being defensive player Gabe Harris, who is currently battling a toe injury.

With a win today, the Bulldogs will advance to the College Football Playoff semifinals to take on the Miami Hurricanes and will be one step closer to reaching their third national title in five seasons. With a loss, the Dawgs will suffer yet another disappointing end to their season.

UPDATE: Bolden has returned to the field of play.

How to Watch the Allstate Sugar Bowl (Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels)