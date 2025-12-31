Best Prop Bets for Ole Miss vs. Georgia in College Football Playoff Quarterfinal
The last quarterfinal game in the College Football Playoffs will be between a pair of SEC teams. No. 6 Ole Miss will face No. 3 Georgia as a 6.5-point underdog and will have a chance at revenge after losing to them by eight during the regular season. This time, the Rebels will have to try and do it without Lane Kiffin, though.
The Bulldogs threw the ball over the first time these two teams met, and Gunner Stockton racked up 289 passing yards. He only topped that mark once during the regular season when he amassed 304 passing yards against Tennessee. That’s surprising given the fact that Ole Miss actually has one of the SEC’s better defenses against the pass. The favorites might not be able to replicate that success in round two.
Here’s our breakdown for two player props worth considering ahead of kickoff.
Best Prop Bets for Ole Miss vs. Georgia
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Gunner Stockton UNDER 224.5 passing yards (-114)
- Trinidad Chambliss OVER 247.5 passing yards (-114)
Gunner Stockton UNDER 224.5 passing yards (-114)
Stockton rarely put up eye-popping numbers throwing the football this season. He started and played in all 13 of Georgia’s games, but only averaged 207 passing yards per contest. Stockton fell short of 225 passing yards in eight contests.
The Bulldogs quarterback’s completion percentage (70.7) has been impressive, and he’s averaging 7.6 yards per passing attempt. Georgia has run the ball 159 times more than it’s thrown the ball this season, though.
Ole Miss has given up the fourth fewest passing yards (192.1) per game in the SEC. Only Texas A&M can match the 56.2 percent completion rate that the Rebels have held opposing teams to. The underdogs are typically sturdy in the secondary and can influence Georgia to be a run-first team in the rematch.
Trinidad Chambliss OVER 247.5 passing yards (-114)
Chambliss actually had his least accurate start of the season against Georgia, but still tallied 263 yards through the air on 19-of-36 passing. The Ole Miss quarterback is enjoying a hot stretch that’s seen him record more than 280 passing yards in four straight outings. He’s only fallen short of 250 passing yards once in his last 11 games.
The Rebels haven’t lost firepower without Kiffin, and Chambliss likely would’ve thrown the ball more than 29 times against No. 24 Tulane in the first round of the College Football Playoffs had his team not built up such a large lead. Ole Miss is among the cream of the crop with 9.2 yards gained per pass attempt and will likely lean on the pass if Kewan Lacy is slowed down again.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.