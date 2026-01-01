Georgia Bulldogs Post Trailer Ahead of Sugar Bowl Matchup Against Ole Miss Rebels

The Georgia Bulldogs have released their final trailer ahead of teh Sugar Bowl matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Georgia Bulldogs are just over 24 hours away from their first College Football Playoff matchup of the 2025 season, as the team converges on New Orleans, Louisiana to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Tomorrow's contest will be a rematch of a regular-season bout between these two teams earlier this year. In that contest, the Bulldogs outlasted Ole Miss en route to a 43-35 victory over the Rebels in Athens.

Now, with the stakes even higher for their second matchup, the Dawgs will be in a must-win situation to continue their quest for a third national championship in five seasons. A victory would place the Dawgs in the semifinals, which they have not reached since the 2022 season. The last year the team won a national title.

As the kickoff for this thrilling playoff battle approaches, the Bulldogs' social media team has posted another trailer to get fans excited for Thursday's Sugar Bowl contest.

The video is narrated by former Bulldogs tight end Benjamin Watson and features a plethora of highlights from the Dawgs' 2025 regular season. The theme of the video is for the Bulldogs to "win the now."

Winning now has been a motto utilized heavily throughout Kirby Smart's head coaching tenure. As the team prepares for its biggest matchup of the season up to this point, winning now will be more important than ever before.

The Bulldogs' and Rebels' will be different from the first, as there has been a litany of drastic changes in the lead-up to this matchup. The most notable being Lane Kiffin's dramatic departure from the Rebels.

In the wake of Kiffin's decision, Rebels defensive coordinator Pete Golding has taken over responsibilities as head coach and will do so for the 2026 college football season as well.

Georgia has also experienced a handful of changes. The Dawgs roster has experienced a plethora of injuries, emergences, and identity changes since their first matchup with the Rebels, which they will call on in hopes of earning their second straight victory over Ole Miss.

While circumstances and stakes may be different, the Bulldogs will be looking for a similar result in their contest. Kickoff for tomorrow's game is scheduled to begin at approximately 8:00 p.m., and coverage for this event will be made available on ESPN.