Georgia Bulldogs Week 1 Injury Report: Latest Updates, Practice Status and Replacement Options

ATHENS - Heading into the first game of the season, Kirby Smart’s No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs are relatively healthy, but there are some positions to watch in terms of players returning from injury.

While UGA’s obligations for the formal SEC Student-Athlete Availability Report won’t begin until September 16th, there are some known players that are concluding their recoveries heading into week one.

Georgia Center Drew Bobo is set to return to action after missing the conclusion of the 2025 season with a foot injury. He wasn’t the only starter that missed the 2026 Sugar Bowl. Defensive lineman Gabe Harris was also out for that game. Both are expected to return according to Smart.

“They’re great,” Smart told reporters on Monday. “They’ve taken every single rep. I don’t know what else to say other than they’re good to go.”

Should Bobo have some sort of issue moving forward either Cortez Smith or Malachi Toliver would likely replace him at center. Toliver started against Alabama and Ole Miss in the final two games of the year in 2025.

Harris’ toe injury sidelined him at the end of 2025, but his anticipated return should help the Bulldogs’ pass rush. Georgia wound up with an SEC-worst 20 sacks last season.

“Gabe is just a guy that’s going to go attack it. He has that dog mentality every day,” Georgia linebacker Justin Williams said of Harris this week. “It doesn’t matter how far the ball is away from him. He’s going to be able to be the one to go make the play and go get to the ball.”

Isaiah Gibson, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and JJ Hanne could all get more reps if Harris is limited in any way.

Kyron Jones, who fought his way to being a starter at safety in 2025 before getting sidelined with a foot injury, is on what Smart describes as a “pitch count’ this fall.

“We’ll have to rotate and play guys with him,” Smart said last week. “But he's done a really nice job. He’s an older player. The more you play in football period, but the more you play in this defense, the better you play.”