Georgia Bulldogs With a Chance to Make Series History Against Georgia Tech in 2025
The Georgia Bulldogs have an opportunity to make series history this year in their rivalry with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
The final week of the college football regular season has arrived, which means rivalry week is upon us. This week features some of the most iconic and hate-filled matchups in all of sports, which will have a huge opportunity to affect this year's College Football Playoff.
One of these matchups set to take place this weekend is between the Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who will be meeting at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a neutral-site affair on Black Friday. This will be the first-ever neutral matchup between these two programs.
In addition to this being the first neutral site affair, Friday's contest has the chance to be the first meeting since 2014 where both schools are ranked inside the top-25.
Both teams have hopes of reaching this year's College Football Playoff and are each in the mix to receive a bid to play in their respective conference championships. But while both teams are looking to earn bragging rights for the coming year, the Bulldogs are looking to make series history.
Georgia has won eight of the last 10 matchups against the Yellow Jackets and is currently on a seven-game win streak that dates back to 2017. With a win on Friday, the Dawgs will have rattled off eight in a row against their in-state rivals, which would be a series record for the Bulldogs.
Eight consecutive victories for the Dawgs would also tie the series record, as the Yellow Jackets won eight games over Georgia from 1949 to 1956. Since then, Georgia Tech has failed to build a win streak longer than three games.
A Historic Finish to Last Year's Meeting
Last year's rendition of "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate" was historic in its own right, as the two teams battled for eight overtimes before the Bulldogs secured a 44-42 victory in Athens. The matchup was the first overtime in the series since 2014.
While theatrics of an eight-overtime game are extremely exciting, the Dawgs would likely prefer a much more dominating performance this season and would like to expend as little resources as possible to defeat the Yellow Jackets.
Georgia and Georgia Tech will renew their rivalry this season on Friday, November 28th, inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 3:30 p.m., and coverage will be made available on ABC.