Georgia and Ole Miss Players Have Standoff on New Orleans Streets Before Sugar Bowl

A handful of Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels players were recently seen in a standoff in the streets of New Orleans.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl is just days away as the Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels converge on the city of New Orleans to partake in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup. The winner of the matchup will advance to the semifinals and be one step closer to a national title appearance.

This matchup will be a rematch of a regular-season bout between these two teams that took place in Athens, Georgia, earlier this year. The Dawgs emerged victorious in the first meeting, outlasting the Rebels 43-35 in an offensive shootout.

Now the two teams are set to face each other once again, this time in a win-or-go-home situation that will decide the fate of their season.

With so much at stake for the upcoming matchup and added familiarity between these two opponents, intensity between the two programs can run high as the two teams gear up for their matchup.

That intensity nearly came to a head earlier this week, as a handful of Bulldogs players and Rebels players were recently in a standoff in the streets. A group of around 30 or so players were seen taunting each other and videoing their future opponents while shouting at one another.

While standoffs such as these can result in violence and brawls, this instance appeared to be fairly lighthearted, as players from both sides seemed to be laughing and enjoying the moment. This, fortunately, means that the players appear to be saving the violence for the field.

Both Ole Miss and Georgia's rosters are member schools of the SEC, which frequently creates a large number of players who are from similar states. Given the close recruiting nature of both teams and the added familiarity of the opponents, it is extremely likely that both rosters have a great amount of respect.

In the lead-up to the matchup, both rosters and coaching staffs have repeatedly expressed their respect for their opponents and have routinely stated that this matchup will receive their full attention.

Georgia and Ole Miss will put their standoffs to a rest on Thursday, January 1st, as the two teams battle for the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the College Football Playoff. Kickoff for this game is set for approximately 8:00 p.m. ET, and coverage will be made available on ESPN.