Georgia Bulldogs WR Dillon Bell Making Huge Catches Ahead of East-West Shrine Bowl

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell has been turning in some impressive catches in the lead-up to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The college football offseason is in full swing as teams prepare for their upcoming seasons in hopes of improving their roster and reaching the College Football Playoff. While collegiate and professional rosters have begun to look ahead ot next season, a select group of players are gearing up for the most important time of their career.

The NFL Draft is just months away, as chances to impress scouts and improve draft stock are becoming more and more crucial. One of the many ways that players can do this is by having successful showings in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is a collegiate all-star game where some of the nation's best players attend to showcase their skills and hopefully increase their stock. The game has been home to a handful of future NFL superstars and has helped many players increase their draft stock.

Workouts for the game are currently underway, as players from all across the country have begun participating in practices ahead of the matchup. Despite so few practices, it hasn't taken long for a handful of players to already turn heads.

One of the players to do so is Georgia Bulldogs receiver Dillon Bell, who has gone viral on social media for making a handful of impressive plays in the lead-up to the game. Thanks to a handful of clips, Bell's route-running and catching abilities have been put on full display.

Another nice deep route from Georgia WR Dillon Bell to start this morning. pic.twitter.com/88J5TSPjYb — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) January 25, 2026

UGA & Shrine Bowl WR Dillon Bell (6-0, 212) carries a lot of 53-man value as a late Day 3



♦️34 starts at WR (10.7 YPC)

♦️(7.3 YPC) filling in at RB



Dense built, selfless team-player who doesn’t need the flash to be reliably productive



pic.twitter.com/IzVjibv9Em — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) January 25, 2026

Dillon Bell was a mainstay in the Bulldogs' offense for a handful of seasons and was somewhat of a utility knife for the Dawgs' offense. He is one of the few Georgia Bulldogs in recent years to have a receiving, rushing, and passing touchdown.

The wide receiver's 2025 season with teh Dawgs saw him turn in nearly 400 total yards of offense, and his leadership and experience proved to be extremely valuable to Georgia's roster down the stretch. Skillsets that are both greatly appreciated in the NFL.

Bell and many other draft-eligible players will look to continue their practices in hopes of steadily increasing the stock of their NFL Draft position. The East-West Shrine Bowl is set to take place on Tuesday, January 27th, in Frisco, Texas. Kickoff for this game will begin at approximately 6 p.m. CT. A TV network for this contest has not been provided.