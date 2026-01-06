Georgia Bulldogs Wide Receiver Dillon Bell Announces 2026 NFL Draft Decision

A Georgia Bulldogs Football player has announced their NFL Draft decision following the 2025 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has come to an end following the Dawgs' heartbreaking loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the first round of the College Football Playoff during the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

With the season now complete, players have begun announcing their decisions regarding the NFL Draft. The latest player to announce his decision is Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell who announced that he will be entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

Bell took to social media to announce his decision and thank the University of Georgia for his experience in Athens.

"To the fans: You took a kid from, 1X and made him your own. There is nothing like gameday in Between the Hedges. We have the best fans in the world! Wherever the future takes me, I'm better for having played in front of you all," Wrote Bell. "I'm forever grateful to be a Georgia Bulldog. You are the backbone of this program To my brothers in the locker room: We started as teammates and left as family. You all mean the world to me. Going to battle with you every Saturday has been the biggest honor of my life. I can't thank you enough for the memories and for putting it all on the line with me each Saturday. I am so thankful UGA brought us together."

How Does Dillon Bell's Departure Impact the Georgia Bulldogs?

Bell was one of the leaders in the Bulldogs wide receiver room and provided some fantastic versatility to the roster throughout his time in Athens. His abscence will surely be felt next season.

However, Kirby Smart and staff have done a fantastic job of recruiting talented pass catchers, and the Bulldogs will be in good hands for 2026.

Players departing for the NFL Draft have become somewhat of an expectation for Georgia fans. Under Kirby Smart, the Dawgs have produced a plethora of first-round draft picks and selections that have gone on to have extremely fruitful NFL careers.

While Georgia fans would likely love to see Bell in the red and black one more season, the player's future is extremely bright.

As the offseason continues there will likely be a handful of other Bulldog players who will make their decisions regarding the NFL Draft known. Stay tuned for more coverage on the Georgia Bulldogs’ offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.