Georgia Football WR, Dillon Bell Makes Decision on 2025 Season
Georgia WR, Dillon Bell makes decision on 2025 season, will be back in Athens, playing his final season with Georgia Football.
It's a time of roster changes in College Football, most of which aren't always good news moments. However, Tuesday, Georgia WR Dillon Bell announced he'd be returning to Athens.
As a junior, Dillon Bell was depended upon as more of an X-receiver for the Bulldogs, especially after the off the field issues that arose with both RaRa Thomas and Colbie Young. It was a tough 2024 season for Bell, he led the team in drops, and had another crucial drop on what appeared to be a sure touchdown in the Sugar Bowl vs Notre Dame.
With the addition of Zachariah Branch to the room, there's some additional help around Bell.
Georgia Portal Entries
- Julian Humphrey, DB
- Michael Jackson III, WR
- Troy Bowles, LB
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Sam M'Pemba, Edge
- RaRa Thomas, WR
- Jake Pope, Safety
- Anthony Evans, WR
- Damon Wilson, LB
Georgia Draft Declerations
- OL, Tate Ratledge
- QB, Carson Beck
- WR, Arian Smith
- DL, Nazir Stackhouse
- DL, Warren Brinson
- LB, Jalon Walker
- EDGE, Mykel Williams
- S, Malaki Starks
- LB, Smael Mondon
- OL, Dylan Fairchild
Georgia Returns / Portal Additions
- WR, Zechariah Branch
- S, Zion Branch
- DT, Christen Miller
The Georgia Bulldogs have yet another tough slate in 2025, with their 2024 SEC schedule that was the toughest in CFB just flipping home and away venues. Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas, Florida, and Tennessee all on the SEC slate in 2025.
Other Georgia News:
- Could Georgia Be Punished for Playing in the SEC Championship?
- Georgia Football Looks To Finish 2025 Signing Class as Signing Day Approaches
- Georgia's Kirby Smart Speaks Out Against College Football Playoff Rankings
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily