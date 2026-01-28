Georgia Defensive Back Daylen Everette Discuss Potentially Playing for Atlanta Falcons

Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette discussed the potential of him playing for the Atlanta Falcons.

The pre NFL draft process is already off and running. The Shrine Bowl took place on Tuesday night, which featured former Georgia Bulldogs Micah Morris, Colbie Young, Noah Thomas and Dillon Bell. This week the Senior Bowl is taking place, and Georgia has some players representing the program there.

One of those players is defensive back Daylen Everette. A multi-year starter for the Bulldogs at cornerback and now poised to be a selection in this year's NFL draft. One team that could be on the lookout for drafting Everette in this year's draft is the Atlanta Falcons.

Everette was asked about the potential of him staying in the state of Georgia and playing for the Falcons next season and playing next to the likes of AJ Terrell, Xavier Watts and Jessie Bates.

"Oh yeah that's really exciting, you know," Everette said. "That's a good group of DBs so if I happen to play in Atlanta I would be around some guys that I can definitely learn from and try to get things in my game."

Could the Atlanta Falcons Draft Another Georgia Bulldogs This Year?

Georgia CB Daylen Everette discussed an “exciting” chance to learn from Falcons DBs AJ Terrell, Jessie Bates, & Xavier Watts. “Put that in my game”



Asked UGA DBs that helped him, first mention: Texans CB Kamari Lassiter



Most well built, perfectly proportional Senior Bowl CB pic.twitter.com/VxnF2wLvdd — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) January 28, 2026

The Falcons have not been known to draft many former Georgia players in the draft, but they broke that trend last offseason. They selected former Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker with the 15th overall pick and Walker went on to a stellar player for the Falcons this past season. Perhaps they try to replicate that process in this year's draft with Everette.

According to NFL mock draft database, Everette is ranked as the 105th-best prospect in the class, a borderline top-100 player, and a projected 4th-round draft pick as of now. Everette will have the opportunity to increase his draft stock this week at the Senior Bowl and during the NFL combine if he elects to compete in the events.

In four years at Georgia, Everette racked up 150 total tackles, five interceptions and five tackles for loss. He played in 55 games over four years and was a mainstay in the lineup for the final two years of his career. A player that brings a lot of experience with him to the next level.

The NFL draft will start on April 23rd and will continue through the 25th. It will take place in Pittsburgh. The NFL combine will start on Feb. 26th and will run through March 1st.

