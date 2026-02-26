Georgia DL Christen Miller Won't Compete at NFL Combine

Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller has announced he will not compete at the NFL combine this week.

The NFL combine got kicked off this week and several former Georgia Bulldogs took the podium on Tuesday. One of them was defensive lineman Christen Miller, a multi-year starter for the Bulldogs and a potential first round draft pick.

Miller is expected to be one of the first defensive tackles taken off the board this year, but he will not be competing the NFL combine this week. Instead, he is expected to participate in the events at Georgia's pro day in a couple of weeks.

Georgia's Christen Miller Won't Be Participating in NFL Combine Events

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Chad Alexander (27) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) and safety Zion Branch (2) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

In 2024, Miller started in 10 games for the Bulldogs and had 27 total tackles on the season, including 3.5 tackles for loss. He elected to come back for another season in 2025, and he certainly capitalized on that opportunity.

Played and started in all 13 games this past season. He racked up 20 tackles, 9 solo, 3.0 tackles for loss for 11 yards and 1.5 sacks.

Miller was one of the top players in his class coming out of high school. He was a four-star prospect, the 103rd ranked player in the country, the 15th-best defensive lineman and the 10th-best player in the state of Georgia for the 2022 class, according to 247 composite rankings.

According to nflmockdraftdatabase, Miller is projected to go in the 2nd round and is ranked as the 47th-best player in the class. There is a potential for Miller to become a first-round draft pick this year, especially if he has a strong performance at the combine on Thursday.

The NFL combine started on Monday and will conclude on Saturday. Combine events will begin on Thursday with defensive linemen, linebackers and special teamers getting the week kicked off.

The Bulldogs had ten total players invited to the combine this year. The combine started up earlier in the week and will continue until the end of the week. Georgia has not yet announced the date of their pro day, but is typically schedule for a couple of weeks after the NFL combine process.

Here are the list of Bulldogs who were invited to the NFL combine this year.

Georgia Bulldogs Invited to the 2026 NFL Combine