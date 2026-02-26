Why Did Christen Miller and CJ Allen Not Participate In the NFL Combine Workouts?

The Georgia Bulldogs have had a handful of prospects opt out of workouts during the NFL Combine. But why have they?

The NFL Combine is underway as prospects, coaches, and scouts all converge on Indianapolis, Indiana to complete a handful of interviews, workouts, and media availability sessions in hopes of increasing their draft stock.

One of the most important aspects of the combine for players is through combine workouts. A strong showing in any of these workouts can help a player earn a first round selection or can cause them to tumble down the draft boards.

While the workout period of the combine can be a crucial aspect for the NFL Draft process, some players may opt out of participating. The Georgia Bulldogs have already had a pair of players elect to not preform, as linebacker CJ Allen and defensive lineman Christen Miller have elected to forgo participating in workouts for the event.

Both Allen and Miller were standouts for the Bulldogs' defense throughout their careers and have been listed as players who could earn first round selections in this year's draft. Which makes their decisions to not compete at the combine somewhat puzzling.

Why Did Christen Miller and CJ Allen Not Workout at the NFL Combine?

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) and linebacker CJ Allen (3) celebrate after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While not seeing Allen and Miller compete in combine workouts was likely a major disappointment to Georgia fans, it is not super uncommon for players to opt out of workouts. Numerous players over the past few years have elected to forgo working out in Indy and have still earned first round selections.

A notable instance in which this occurred was last season, when both Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker elected to forgo any workouts. Despite this, both players would still be taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Allen and Miller will still have a chance to compete in front of NFL scouts, as the University of Georgia will hold their annual Pro Day. During the event, all draft-eligible Bulldogs compete in similar workouts to the combine in front of numerous scouts. The Bulldogs have not officially announced a date for their pro day. However, it is usually held just a few weeks after the combine.

As the NFL Combine continues, Bulldogs on SI will continue to provide in depth coverage of all Georgia players who are at the event. Events for this year's combine are set to continue through, Sunday, March 1st. The NFL Draft will then begin in April.