ATHENS - Playing in the SEC isn't easy. No matter who you play, if you don't bring your best, you could be heading back home a loser.

Playing the Wildcats in Lexington isn't as easy as it seems. Playing at Auburn is always a battle. Both Columbia's can be a difficult place to play in. Playing in Neyland can be tricky, and of course there's, Baton Rouge, Tuscaloosa and Oxford.

No matter if you're a favorite to win the game, if you don't play well, there's plenty of hornet's nests out there that can be tough to escape from. That's what Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are hoping to avoid this upcoming weekend in Fayetteville.

"You'll learn a lot about them if they have adversity. And I've learned a lot about our teams in the past from going and playing in SEC environments when maybe we haven't played our best, or you get in one of those hornet nest games, and you got to fight your way out of it."

The reality is that this Arkansas team shouldn't give the Dawgs trouble. They got beat up Saturday night in Utah and are looking a hungry Georgia team right in the face. Kirby Smart has seen several of his teams not play their best on the road and have to survive. With this particular team playing their first SEC game on the road, you can expect Smart to have his team locked in and ready to go. Especially after kicking off the season against two much weaker opponents.

"Humility is always a week away," Smart added. "It's a tough environment regardless of where you play in the SEC. There are no bad environments in the SEC. There are only raucous environments in the SEC, and they're really tough to play in; tougher earlier in the year than later. This is a challenge any time you go on the road, especially with a group that you really haven't been on the road yet."

Last year the Bulldogs won tight games at Auburn and Tennessee while crushing Mississippi State in Knoxville. Quarterback Gunner Stockton made big plays in all three games, showing he can step up and make key plays in tough environments.

The crowd in Fayetteville will be loud early on with the Bulldogs in town, but it shouldn't make a significant impact on the game. These two teams are playing on different speeds. The Bulldogs are the bigger, stronger, faster, and deeper team by a mile. The "hornet's nest" is real, but the Dawgs won't be running into one this weekend.