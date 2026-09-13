Georgia Football Looks Like It Can Win It All | You Heard It Here First

ATHENS - This Georgia Football team is starting to look scary.

The No. 2 Bulldogs have yet to punt with starting quarterback Gunner Stockton in the game. In fact, Georgia has only scored touchdowns with Stockton under center.

“You always want to score fast,” Stockton told Dawg Post after Georgia’s 70-20 win over Western Kentucky.

Georgia is scoring fast alright. Fast. Early. Often. Georgia looks good. But don’t say that out loud near the coach of the Dawgs.

“You guys will reward them,” Kirby Smart said to reporters after Georgia’s second blowout of the season. “You’ll say we scored 70 and 60, and the only thing I'm worried about is how the hell are we going to play on the road next week.”

Georgia travels to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas in both team’s first SEC games of the season. The Bulldogs are substantial favorites to beat the Hogs on the road.

All I know is this: Georgia looks the part of a national championship team. Sure, games against Tennessee State and Western Kentucky aren’t always the best way to judge these matters, but it is what it is - these Dawgs look like they are on a different level.

Blowing teams out is one thing, but back-to-back games with the Dawgs scoring over 60 points has not happened since 1915. Today’s total against the Hilltoppers is the most points UGA has scored since 1994 - the year Smart signed with the Bulldogs.

Your eyes are not deceiving you. That was Georgia on the field in all white today; and Georgia sure is that good. This isn’t a matter, exclusively, of playing lower-level teams. Georgia is likely to do something like they’ve done the first two games of the season in the third game of the season.

Why?

Stockton said its because of the way the Bulldogs practice.

“Coach Smart puts us in the fire every day,” Stockton said of weekday workouts. “We prepare every game like we're playing the Patriots,”

It sure looks like it.

It isn’t that hard to remember the way Georgia smashed No. 11 Oregon 49-3 in Atlanta in 2022. Two weeks later they took no prisoners in Columbia - punishing South Carolina 48-7. Tennessee State and Western Kentucky are not the Ducks and Gamecocks, but on the field this looks a lot like the start to the 2022 season.

The question is what the future holds for these Dawgs with the road trip to Arkansas next week followed by a matchup with an Oklahoma team that fell on its face at Michigan Saturday. Both games, no matter how the Hogs and Sooners have played, will be steps up in competition. And something Smart will be warning his team about all week.

“Every game is really hard, especially on the road - especially the first one,” Smart said after the WKU win. “We'll be focusing on Arkansas moving forward.”

Perhaps its hard to figure out what’s what in a world of college football where LSU smashes Clemson, but struggles with Louisiana Tech for a half; Michigan all but loses to Western Michigan, but stuns Oklahoma; Washington topples Washington State but has to hold on to beat Utah State by two on the last play of the game.

But Georgia sure looks the part - just turn the TV on and watch. These Dawgs will bite you.