Georgia Football Coaches Up for Prestigious College Football Awards

Georgia football coaches Kirby Smart and Mike Bobo are up for some prestigious awards.

The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off an SEC title, their second one in as many years, after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide by a final score of 28-7. Georgia is now in the hunt for a national title as the No. 3 seed in the college football playoffs.

A very successful season for the Bulldogs thus far, and as a result, two of their coaches are up for very prestigious awards.

Kirby Smart was announced a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo was announced as one of five finalist for the Broyles Award.

Georgia Offensive Coordinator Coordinator Mike Bobo enters Sanford Stadium at the dawg walk before the start of a NCAA college football game against Marshall in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, August. 30, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Eddie Robinson Award dates back to 1997. Smart would be the first ever coach to win the award. Last year's winner was Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer. Smart has been named SEC Coach of the Year three times during his time at Georgia, but he has never been acknowledged as the nation's best coach in a season, despite having two national titles.

One award that Smart has won before is the Broyles award, which is what Bobo is a finalist for. Bobo would become just the second Georgia coach to ever win the award. The first to do so was Brian VanGorder, who won the award in 2003 as the defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs.

Georgia's offense this season is averaging 31.9 points per game, 406.9 yards of offense per game, 186.6 rushing yards per game and 220.3 passing yards per game. Bobo has helped revamp Georgia's offense this season after having some struggles just a season ago.

On top of that, Bobo has accomplished that with a first-year starting quarterback in Gunner Stockton and nearly a complete overhaul at offensive line due to players leaving for the NFL draft. The Bulldogs are one of the most efficient offenses in the country and Bobo has played a large role in that.

Coach Smart and Coach Bobo are now looking to help lead the Bulldogs to their third national title since Smart took over. They will play the winner of the Ole Miss vs Tulane game in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. If the Bulldogs advance, they will play the winner of Ohio State and Texas A&M/Miami. Georgia was awarded a first-round bye after winning the SEC Championship.

