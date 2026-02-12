Georgia's Gunner Stockton Named a Top 10 Quarterback Heading Into 2026 CFB Season

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton has been listed as one of the top 10 players at his position heading into the 2026 college football season.

College Football is one of the biggest team sports in the world. However, few players are as pivotal to a team's success than the quarterback. A viable leader under center can oftentimes be the difference in a team winning a championship of missing the playoffs altogether.

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the handful of teams this year that are heading into the 2026 season that do not have many questions surrounding their quarterback. Barring disaster, Gunner Stockton will be the team's passer throughout the season, and is expected to deliver another strong performance in his second year as a starter.

But Stockton isn't just a checked box for the Georgia Bulldogs. He is one of the best quarterbacks in college football. According to On3, Stockton ranks as the sixth-best quarterback in the country heading into 2026 and is the third-best in the SEC.

"He’s a weapon and does a very good job of protecting the football, making him the ideal quarterback in a Kirby Smart offense," wrote On3's Ari Wasserman. "Watch out. The Dawgs are going to be back in 2026 with a more experienced Stockton leading the way."

Gunner Stockton Looking to Build of Impressive 2025 Season

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) throws a pass against the Austin Peay Governors in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After taking over for an injured Carson Beck at the tail end of the 2024 season, Stockton was handed the reins of Georgia's offense in 2025 and started all 14 of the Bulldogs' games. Despite early questions, the quarterback delivered on a litany of big moments that changed the trajectory of Georgia's season.

Stockton finished the year with just over 3,000 total yards of offense, more than 30 total touchdowns, and only threw five interceptions. His efforts throughout the year ultimately helped him finish seventh in Heisman Trophy voting, and he was regularly praised for his ability to deliver in the clutch.

Should Stockton be able to build upon his successes in 2025, the quarterback could have an even bigger impact on the Dawgs' season and could become just the third quarterback in Georgia Football history to win a national championship.

Stockton and the Bulldogs will begin their 2026 regular season on Saturday, September 5th, when the Dawgs host Tennessee State for their season opener. A kickoff time and TV network for this matchup have not yet been announced.