CBS Makes Bold Prediction That Georgia Bulldogs Will Make History During 2026 Season

The Georgia Bulldogs have been projected to make program history in CBS Sports' latest batch of bold predictions for the 2026 college football season.

The buildup for the 2026 college football season has begun, as teams prepare to improve their rosters in hopes of reaching a College Football Playoff and national title. Given that there are still months to go before the season actually begins, it would be considered bold to make predictions surrounding the upcoming season.

That has not stopped CBS Sports from making them however, as the company recently released 25 bold predictions for teams ahead of the 2026 college football season. The list had a plethora of interesting takes. However, there was one that may catch the attention of Georgia Bulldog fans.

The Bulldogs' bold prediction in the article for the 2026 season is that the team will win its third-consecutive SEC Championship this year. This would be a historic achievement for the Dawgs, as it would be their first instance of winning three conference title games in a row.

"It may not feel bold considering Kirby Smart has led Georgia to the SEC title game in eight of the past nine seasons, but history says otherwise," wrote CBS Sports' Cody Nagel. "In the 34-year history of the SEC Championship Game, only twice has a school won at least three straight."

Georgia Football's Recent Successes in the SEC Championship

The Georgia Bulldogs have been projected to make program history in CBS Sports' latest batch of bold predictions for the 2026 college football season. (13) goes in for a sack on Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) during the second half of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bulldogs have made program history in each of their last SEC Championship appearances. Last season, the team secured their first ever back-to-back conference title victories, as the team dismantled the Alabama Crimson Tide in a rematch of their regular season contest.

The year before, the Dawgs also made history as their 22-19 victory over the Texas Longhorns was the team's first ever conference championship victory in overtime. It was also their first SEC title matchup against Texas.

While the Dawgs winning a third-straight SEC Championship would be a fantastic achievement for the program. Kirby Smart and the rest of the Bulldogs roster will be looking for even more success this year, as the team attempts to win its first College Football Playoff game since 2022.

The Bulldogs will begin their quest for another national title on Saturday, September 5th, when the team hosts Tennessee State in Athens as a part of its season opener. A kickoff time and TV network for this matchup will be announced at a later date.