Georgia Football Earns All The Respect From Arkansas Razorbacks Coach

The Arkansas Razorbacks are staring down the impossible. After a brutal 43-10 loss to Utah late Saturday night, new head coach Ryan Silverfield told reporters that they "got their teeth kicked in."

Now he has to get his team ready to play the No. 2-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Silverfield knows the challenge in front of him and had a lot to say about Kirby Smart and the Dawgs this week.

“Credit to them," Silverfield told reporters this week. "We know the success they’ve had and what Smart has done in all phases, not just on defense. The challenges are there. We’re not going to reinvent the playbook, but we have to find ways to be creative.”

Good luck getting creative against this Bulldog defense. The starters have played an elite level through the first two games of the season and will bring plenty of speed, size, and depth with them to Fayetteville this weekend. After a poor performance against the Utah defense, the Razorbacks could have a really rough time moving the football against the Bulldogs.

“They look like the No. 2 team in the country, If not best," Silverfield added. "They don’t have any flaws. If they do, it’s our job to find them. We know it’s a great challenge. Almost their entire defense except their nickel was part of their roster last year and played significant snaps. They have All-Americans all over the place."

He's right. Outside of starting safety Khalil Barnes, every starter on the Bulldog defense was on last year's roster. This is a group led by third and fourth year defenders in all three levels. They've done a great job against the run and have been excellent in coverage to start the season.

Against Utah, the Razorbacks failed to move the ball throughout the game. They ended the game with just over 300 yards of total offense. They no zero success on the ground, rushing for just 61 yards on 28 carries for just 2.2 yards per rush. Silverfield knows his offensive line has to improve quickly if they want to handle Georgia's defensive front.

“Nobody up front is playing to the standard that they need too. After week one, it was very evident that our tackles were giving away run and pass.”

If it was tough for the Razorback offense last week, things won't be easier against Georgia's defense. Defensively, the Hogs gave up over 440 yards with over 300 coming through the air. They're still growing as a team, but clearly, they're having issues all over the place in all three phases of the game. And against a team like Georgia, that could be a recipe for disaster.