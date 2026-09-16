Georgia Football to Face Arkansas Coach with Much to Say About Dawgs and Death
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ATHENS - Georgia Football’s SEC opener comes against a new coach in the league - someone with much to say.
A year ago new Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield made headlines by bringing up Georgia football coach Kirby Smart’s program.
“Generally, on a Sunday afternoon when we meet with the team, and we do two things,” Silverfield said while still as head coach at Memphis. “We always start off with not our standard - always start out with a negative. And the not our standard is: ‘Georgia wide receiver arrested for driving 900 miles per hour over the speed limit.’ That’s a weekly occurrence. So, that’s one we’ll show.”
"He made a choice to talk about what he wanted to talk about."Georgia Football coach Kirby Smart
“A weekly occurrence” was a stretch to be sure; as was the 900-miles per hour comment. But Silverfield was trying to make a point to his team - one that Smart said Monday that he understands.
“He made a choice to talk about what he wanted to talk about. He did apologize about it,” Smart said. “He wasn't really... I think he was talking about generalities. All coaches, we show things other schools do to make mistakes to try to educate our team. He's trying to educate his team, and said what he said. But that’s over and done with for me.”
Smart’s No. 2-ranked Bulldogs travel to Arkansas Saturday for a showdown with Silverfield’s 1-1 Razorbacks. The Bulldogs are considered massive favorites to win the game. That could be the reason why Silverfield made more exaggerated comments - this time about his death.
“In my 28 years, there’s a lot of people who have tried to write my obituary,” Silverfield said at a press conference Monday. “And guess what? They haven’t done so yet. And we’ll keep coming out swinging and I plan on doing this thing for a long time and find ways to improve every week.”
The Hogs are coming of a 44-10 loss at No. 17 Utah - a game that ended very late, which push Arkansas’ return to Fayetteville late into Sunday morning. The UGA-Arkansas game will kickoff at 11 AM local time because of its broadcast to a national audience on ABC.
“This assigned schedule will cost our student-athletes nearly a full day of rest and recovery that they would otherwise have available to them,” Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek said in a statement in May. “This is not simply a competitive disadvantage, it is a genuine welfare issue for the young men who represent our program and contribute greatly to the bottom line of our television partners.”
“(It is) certainly challenging,” Smart said of Arkansas’ situation. “I wouldn't like it either. It's a tough situation to be in.”
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After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post