Georgia Football Fans Shouldn't Overlook This Offensive Player

Georgia football fans should not overlook tight end Lawson Luckie this season.

There are a lot of reasons to be excited about Georgia's offense heading into this season. They return both of their stud running backs, there are some rising prospects in the wide receiver room, the offensive line is littered with talent and the tight end room might be the deepest in the country.

Because there is so much depth in the tight end room, it's easy to overlook some of the names in the room. Especially an older player due to the young, intriguing prospects that are expected to take a step forward this season. So while Elyiss Williams, Ethan Barbour and Jaden Reddell should garner a lot of attention, don't forget about Lawson Luckie.

Why Lawson Luckie Shouldn't Be Overlooked in Georgia's Offense This Season

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Lawson Luckie (7) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Luckie is heading into his fourth season with the Bulldogs. In 2024, he finished the year with 348 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Last season, he finished with 15 receptions for 158 yards and four touchdowns. Three of them came in one game against Ole Miss.

Those might not be the flashiest numbers, but those numbers are not a direct correlation to Luckie's value on Georgia's roster, especially not for this season.

Let's look at the rest of the room, for example. Elyiss Williams is entering his second season after playing 13 games last season, Ethan Barbour is entering year two after missing the majority of the season due to an injury, and Jaden Reddell is entering year three and has played in 18 games. Luckie, on the other hand, is entering year four and has played in 35 games.

So yes, there is a lot of talent in Georgia's tight end room and Luckie may not be the most talented in the bunch. But he certainly has the most experience in the room and that is something that should not be taken for granted, especially not in today's world of college football, where players filter in and out of programs constantly.

The tight ends will likely be heavily featured in Georgia's offense this season with the immense amount of talent they have. Luckie will be heavily involved as he holds value both as a blocker in the run game and as a receiver in the passing game. Very similar to the role Oscar Delp held for the last few years in Athens.