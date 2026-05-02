Why the Georgia Bulldogs Are Ahead of the Curve in the Modern Era of College Football

How the Georgia Bulldogs are ahead of the curve as the sport of college football slowly enters a new era.

College football is an ever-changing sport that sees numerous adaptations and adjustments over the years as programs seek to find a competitive advantage over one another. As the modern era of the sport is ushered in, these changes are already beginning to take place on the field.

One of the biggest changes the sport has seen since the turn of the decade is the emergence of the tight end in an offense. Tight ends have always been utilized as weapons in football. However, recent years tend to suggest that the position is becoming even more important to a teams production.

The NFL reflects this sentiment, as this year's draft saw 22 players from the position drafted, the largest number of tight ends selected in over 20 years. So as the new era of tight end dominance is being ushered in, programs across the country are beginning to place an even larger emphasis on the position.

One program that is ahead of the curve however, is the Georgia Bulldogs. Since the 2020 season, Georgia has seen a plethora of extremely talented tight ends dominate the sport and revolutionize the team's offense.

The NFL has recognized the Bulldogs' superb tight end room and have selected players accordingly. as the last three tight ends who have been drafted from the University of Georgia have all been selected within the first two days of the NFL Draft.

Why Georgia is Ahead of the Curve for Modern College Football

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Ole Miss in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Georgia won 52-17. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Not only have the Dawgs previous tight ends make massive impacts on the team, the Bulldogs current room is also expected to be a major focal point for the team's offense in 2026. Highly talented players such as Lawson Luckie, Elyiss Williams, Ethan Barbour, and Jaden Redell are all expected to create nightmares for opposing defensive coordinators.

The Bulldogs are steadily adding more talented prospects to the room as well. Earlier this week, the program nabbed a massive commitment from 2027 prospect Jaxon Dollar, a five star who has already turned heads with his play style.

As the sport of college football continues to evolve and the tight end position grows in importance, the elite recruiting and development of Todd Hartley and Kirby Smart suggest that the Dawgs are already ahead of the curve as a new era of the sport arrives.