Georgia Football Has a Good But Big Problem Heading Into 2026

The Georgia Bulldogs have a good but big problem heading into the 2026 season.

The offseason is an important time of the year for football programs to identify any potential issues on the roster and hopefully solve them before the season kicks off. Sometimes those questions can't be answered until the season arrives, though, and that's the case for one of Georgia's biggest questions.

While on the surface it might sound alarming to say Georgia has a big question, it's actually a good problem to have in this instance. In fact, it's not just an issue at one position. It can be applied at multiple positions.

How is Georgia going to spread the wealth around, and who is going to get the majority of it? That's the question Georgia has to answer at multiple positions heading into the 2026 season.

Georgia's Big But Good Problem to Have This Offseason

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Lawson Luckie (7) reacts after a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels during the third quarter of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Let's start with perhaps most obvious position that has this question: the tight end room.

Lawson Luckie is returning for another season, Jaden Reddell is entering his third, Elyiss Williams and Ethan Barbour are going into year two and Kaiden Prothro and Lincoln Keyes appear to be promising first-year players. So how does Georgia maximize all of the talent in that room?

The running back room is also loaded with talent and has a lot of mouths that need to be fed this season.

Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens are the veterans in the room, Dante Dowdell transferred from Kentucky, Dwight Phillips Jr. continues to get better and Bo Walker showed some promise as a freshman.

The expectation is Bowens and Frazier will get the bulk of the carries, but there is a lot of talent in that room that needs and has to see the field the season. How Georgia divies up the carries next season will be a huge question.

How about at edge? Gabe Harris and Quintavius Johnson are back for another season, Amaris Williams transferred over from Auburn, Chase Linton and Isaiah Gibson continue to get better and that's not even mentioning Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, Darren Ikinnagbon and JJ Hanne, who got playing time last year.

For a position group that only plays two guys at a time, how does Georgia maximize that room this season?

As mentioned earlier, this is a big but good problem to have if you're Georgia. It's also something the Bulldogs may not truly get to answer until the season actually arrives.