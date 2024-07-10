Georgia Football Has Two of the Highest-Rated Players in EA College Football 25
According to EA Sports Rankings, these Georgia Football players are some of the highest-rated players in the new college football video game.
As the decade-long wait for the return of the college football video game franchise nears its end, video game developer EA Sports has released its top-10 highest-ranked players in the game.
The Georgia Bulldogs had two players featured in this list as safety Malaki Starks and guard Tate Ratledge were each given 95 overall rankings. There were no quarterbacks to rank inside the top 10.
Given Georgia’s dominance of the sport over the past few seasons and Kirby Smart’s elite ability to not only recruit but develop highly talented football players. The Bulldogs’ high rankings in the video game should not come as a surprise to anyone.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
