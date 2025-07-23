Georgia Football Players Headline NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Betting Odds
Multiple Georgia Bulldogs headline the defensive rookie of the year betting odds.
The Georgia Bulldogs had yet another stout NFL draft class this offseason and three of them were first-rounders. Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker and Malaki Starks were all selected on day one of the draft and all three are expected to be immediate impact players for their organizations.
Not only that, but all three are expected to be in contention for the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award this season. Walker has the second-best odds at +850, Mykel Williams is tied for the third-best odds at +1000 and Malaki Starks has the fifth-highest odds sitting at +1900, according to Fan Duel.
There have been a lot of positive reports to come out about all three rookies this offseason. Walker has been mentioned as a rising leader for the Falcons, while Williams has been raved about by the 49ers for the way he has approached the offseason, taking in as much knowledge as possible. Starks has already solidified himself as a rising star on Baltimore's defense.
All three players are also in positions to be immediate playmakers on their new teams. The Falcons have been needing a spark in the pass rush department and Walker certainly brings that to the table. Williams playing alongside Nick Bosa will likely create opportunities for him to make plays in both the run and pass game. As for Starks, he will be playing next to the likes of Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton, which will allow him to roam around and be an aggressive playmaker in the back end.
Georgia has never had a former player take home the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award, but they have three strong candidates to make it happen this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily