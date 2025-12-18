Georgia Bulldogs Who Could Improve Their NFL Draft Stock During the Playoffs

Georgia football players who could improve their draft stock the most during the college football playoffs.

The Georgia Bulldogs are currently focused on the Sugar Bowl and which team they will face, between Tulane or Ole Miss, which they will find out this weekend. On top of that, though, many Georgia players will have the opportunity to improve their draft stock on the biggest stage in the entire sport.

Georgia has established a strong reputation for producing a high number of players in the NFL, and it has another impressive list of potential candidates for the draft this year. So with that said, here are a few Dawgs who could improve their draft stock the most during the college football playoffs.

Raylen Wilson, LB

CJ Allen has been the star of the show on defense this season, but Wilson has been impressive for the Bulldogs this year as well. Many Georgia fans would love to have Wilson back for another season, but if he balls out in the playoffs, that may no longer be an option.

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs the ball in the first half agains the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Oscar Delp. TE

Delp might be a hard player to judge in the upcoming NFL draft for outsiders, but anyone who has paid attention to Georgia this season knows he has been an integral part in the offense every single weekend. He may not be putting up numbers as Brock Bowers did during his time in Athens, but whether it's in the run game or in the pass game, Delp's presence on the field is felt by defenses. If he pieces together a couple of big games in the postseason, he could skyrocket up draft boards.

Monroe Freeling, OT

Freeling falls under the same category as Wilson. Fans would absolutely love to see him come back for another season. Freeling also hasn't exactly been getting the amount of love he likely deserves in NFL draft talk for the upcoming class. He has been one of the most consistent offensive linemen for Georgia all season, even when he was banged up earlier in the year.

If Freeling impresses during the playoffs, he could very well turn himself into a top-60 lock for the upcoming class.

Dillon Bell, WR

Bell may not end up being one of the top players at his position in the upcoming draft, but there is a lot of value to his game. Over the course of his college career, Bell has played at every spot at receiver and has even taken reps at running back. Whether it's been making plays off end arounds or catching 50/50 balls, Bell has shown his value on the field. Now he will have the opportunity to showcase all of those skills in the playoffs, and teams might fall in love with what they see.

