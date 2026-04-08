Georgia Football Reveals Official Date for Bulldogs' 2026 SEC Media Days

The University of Georgia has officially announced the dates in which it will be participating in the 2026 SEC Media Days.

The college football off-season can be an extremely tumultuous time for fans, as the weight for the return of the beloved sport seems to drag on and on. While this time can be extremely frustrating, there are a handful of events that help build anticipation for the upcoming season.

One of these many events is SEC media days. Any event where all the conferences member schools converge on one location to discuss the upcoming year and outline their expectations for their program.

This year's event is scheduled to take place in Tampa, Florida, any conference has recently released the dates in which the Georgia Bulldogs will be participating and answering questions regarding the Dawgs' 2026 season.

Georgia Bulldogs Announce Schedule for 2026 SEC Media Days

Jul 15, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunnar Stockton answers questions from the media during SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

According to the University of Georgia's social media account, Kirby, smart, and they select number of bulldog players will be participating in the event on Tuesday, July 21st. The team has not yet disclosed which players will be accompanying Smart for this year's event.

Last year's event saw key contributors such as quarterback Gunner Stockton, linebacker CJ Allen, cornerback Daylen Everette all participate in the event and answer questions regarding George's outlook for the 2025 season.

Given that Stockton is expected to be the team's starter heading into this year, it is a fairly safe assumption that he will be making a return to this year's event. However, it has yet to be confirmed by team officials.

The Dawgs are heading into the 2026 season fresh off another SEC championship, victory and appearance in the College Football Playoff. Despite their successes, the team is looking to once again win a national championship.

Luckily, for Georgia, the team is expected to have some of the highest returning production in the nation and will rely heavily on these players throughout their season in the quest to win a third national title under Kirby Smart.

As the lead up for the 2026 SEC media days continue, information for this year's event will likely be released. Stay tuned with Bulldogs on SI for more details regarding SEC Media Days and all things Georgia Football.