Will Gunner Stockton Return for the Georgia Bulldogs 2026 College Football Season?

As the Georgia Bulldogs' offseason continues, many begin to wonder if quarterback Gunner Stockton will return for another season or enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

For all but two college football teams, the offseason is underway as programs all across the country set their sights on preparations for the upcoming 2026 season. Amongst these preperations includes heavy roster movements.

Whether it be transfer portal entries, eligibility regulations, or NFL Draft departures, many schools are keeping tabs on which players will be returning for another season of college football, and which players will be palying elsewhere in 2026.

But while numerous players have made their decisions known, there is one major name that has yet to publicly state their intentions for the 2026 season. Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton has yet to confirm or deny that he will be returning for another year as the Georgia Bulldogs' quarterback.

Stockton emerged as the Dawgs' starter at the conclusion of the 2024 season, when he took over for the injured Carson Beck in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. While his debut was in a losing effort, the quarterback showed promise for his future as a passer.

He delivered on that promise during the 2025 season, as he led the Dawgs to an SEC Championship victory and College Football Playoff birth. Stockton finished the season accounting for just shy of 3,500 total yards and 34 total touchdowns, which has created immense excitement around the Bulldogs' fanbase for his 2026 season.

But despite the excitement for next season, Stockton has yet to publicly announce his intentions for 2026. The quarterback is draft-eligible this year and could even be enticed by outside teams to enter the transfer portal. So without an official answer from Stockton himself, what decision should Georgia fans expect?

Will Gunner Stockton Return for the 2026 College Football Season?

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) looks on before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Heading into the 2025 season, the overarching expectation for the quarterback was that he would likely serve as the Bulldogs' starter for two full seasons to maximize his development. It should also be noted that under Kirby Smart, no quarterback has declared for the NFL Draft after just one season of starts.

Stockton is also a player who has become somewhat known for his minimal presence on social media. The Bulldogs' passer has even revealed that he rarely keeps social media apps on his phone and seldom uses them. Which could easily explain a lack of a public announcement up to this point.

Although Stockton himself has yet to publicly announce his intentions for the 2026 season, the expectation around Athens is that the quarterback will be returning for another season "Between the Hedges."

While the modern age of college football has erased any room for guarantees as far as roster status goes, Bulldog fans should feel confident heading into next year that Gunner Stockton will be their starter.