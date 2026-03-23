Georgia Bulldogs Amongst the Top of Returning Production in College Football

The Georgia Bulldogs are amongst the top of the most returning production in college football.

For the longest time, returning production has been one of the most utilized stats to determine future success in college football. Last season, the Georgia Bulldogs had one of the youngest rosters in the sport and, therefore, lacked quite a bit of returning production. Heading into the 2026 season though, it's a different story.

ESPN has released its list of the amount of returning production each FBS team has heading into this season. The Bulldogs rank eighth on the list, returning 68 percent of their production from a season ago.

Georgia Bulldogs Retaiend Majority of Production from 2025 Season

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) carries the ball against the Mississippi Rebels in the second quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

They return 63 percent of their offensive production, which ranks 32nd in the country and 72 percent of defensive production, which ranks fifth.

For context, Georgia ranked 105th on last year's list for returning production. The offense 41 percent of its production, which ranked 108th and 48 percent on defense, which ranked 93rd.

The biggest returning players on offense include quarterback Gunner Stockton, running backs Chauncey Bowens and Nate Frazier, tight end Lawson Luckie and wide receiver London Humphreys. The biggest losses include wide receivers Dillon Bell, Colbie Young and Zachariah Branch and tight end Oscar Delp.

Defensively, notable returning players include linebackers Raylen Wilson and Chris Cole, defensive linemen Xzavier McLeod, Jordan Hall, Gabe Harris, Quintavius Johnson, defensive backs Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones and safefty KJ Bolden. The biggest losses include Daylen Everette, Christen Miller, CJ Allen and Joenel Aguero who transferred out of the program.

Should returning production still be considered as one of the golden metrics on college football, though? The transfer portal has certainly changed some of the thought proces behind it. For example, Clemson ranked first in returning production last year and they had a let down season. The Bulldogs ranked 105th and made the college football playoffs and won the conference.

For Georgia's sake, though, it does seem promising that they retained so much production from a season ago. They lost just one regular season game last year, despite replacing so many players on both sides of the ball, so the idea of retaining the majority of the players could indicate that Georgia will be better than they were last year.

Kirby Smart and his staff have become known for their ability to develop players, specifically players they recruited out of high school, and that's what Georgia seems to be banking on heading into this season.