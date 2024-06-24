Georgia Football's 2024 Schedule Could Bring Toughest Road Environment of the Kirby Smart Era
The Georgia Bulldogs' 2024 schedule could bring a massive road challenge for the Dawgs this season.
Over the past few seasons, Georgia Bulldogs have been a part of some major games that have created some extremely hostile environments. But the Dawgs’ 2024 season could bring forth the team’s biggest road challenge yet.
It’s no secret that theBulldogs’ 2024 schedule is one of the hardest in all of college football next season. The reason for this is Georgia will be playing in road games against elite opponents such as Texas, Ole Miss, and Alabama. It also does not help the Dawgs’ case that they have not visited these environments in a long time.
Georgia’s last trip to Oxford was all the way back in 2016, while their last true road trip to Tuscaloosa was in 2007 (Bryant Denny Stadium was at limited capacity during the 2020 season). Georgia also has not faced Texas in Austin since 1958. Combine this with fact that the Bulldogs will likely be a top-5 team for each of these games, things could get extremely hostile for the Dawgs.
Georgia has played in some pretty intense environments over the years. But with the combination of unfamiliar territory and top-10 opponents, the Bulldogs could see their toughest environment of the Kirby Smart during the 2024 season.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Football Utilizing Something This Offseason More Than it Ever Has
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.