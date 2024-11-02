Georgia Football's JaCorey Thomas Injured vs Florida Gators
A Georgia Bulldog has suffered an injury while playing the Florida Gators. Here is what we know.
In this story:
A Georgia Bulldog has suffered an injury while playing the Florida Gators. Here is what we know.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of their 103rd meeting with the Florida Gators in “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party”. Unfortunately for Georgia, it appears that one of their players has suffered an injury. JaCorey Thomas went down with a lower body injury on Georgia's first drive of the game.
Updates on the player’s status will be provided as further information is revealed.
How to Watch Georgia vs Texas
- Gameday: Saturday, October 19th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Stadium (Austin, Texas)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily
A Georgia Bulldog has suffered an injury while playing the Texas Longhorns. Here is what we know.
Published