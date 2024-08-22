Georgia Football's Spotted History With the Clemson Tigers
The Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers are rivals but have not met regularly. Here are some details of the history of the two teams.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers are set to face off in week one of the 2024 college football season. While the two teams are considered rivals, their history has been quite fragmented over the years. Here is a recap of Georgia and Clemson's history.
Early Matchups
Georgia and Clemson first met in Athens during the 1897 season and would meet annually until 1927. The teams played intermittently for the next few decades before once again playing annually in 1962 until 1987. The Dawgs' handled Clemson during that for the most part, except for the early 1900s when the Tigers rattled off seven straight over Georgia.
The "Peak" Years
The Bulldogs rivalry saw its best years arguably during the '70s, '80s, and '90s when the two teams traded victories throughout the years. Games that produced some of Georgia football's most iconic moments such as Kevin Butler's iconic 60-yard field goal in 1980.
Modern Age
Since the turn of the century, the Dawgs and Tigers have only shared the field a handful of times. Despite the lack of volume in matchups, the rivalry has still produced some iconic moments. The most recent of these was Chris Smith's massive pick-six that propelled Georgia to a 10-3 victory and ultimately a national championship in 2021. Todd Gurley rushed for 100 yards in the Dawgs' 2013 and 2014 matchups as the teams split the two-game series 1-1. In the early 2000s, Bulldog legend David Pollack's interception helped secure Georgia's blowout victory over the Tigers.
Ultimately, the Dawgs have staunchly controlled the recent years of this rivalry, despite the matchups becoming far less regular than they once were. However, that all could change on Saturday should Clemson upset Georgia in Atlanta. Currently, the Dawgs are more than double-digit favorites to win the game.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- NFL Draft Analyst Raves About Multiple Georgia Football Players
- Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Jokes Back About NIL At Georgia's Kirby Smart
- Lewis Cine Addresses Pivotal Season at Minnesota Vikings' Training Camp
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily